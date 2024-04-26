Channing Global Advisors LLC Acquires 15,279 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 11.2% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 185,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 474,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

