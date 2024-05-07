Embark Early Education Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EVO)

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Embark Early Education Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.94.
About Embark Early Education
