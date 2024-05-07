Embark Early Education Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EVO)

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Embark Early Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It owns, operates, and manages ECE centers under the Roseberry House, Brighthouse, Cubby Care, HAVEN Early Learning, Kitiwah Place, Little Zebra, Carlton House, Moreton Drive Early Learning Centre, and Youngstars brands.

