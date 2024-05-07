RXO (NYSE:RXO) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of RXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. RXO has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RXO

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 5,139 shares of RXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,593,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,955,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,047,358 shares of company stock valued at $41,441,391. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in RXO by 11.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 319,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of RXO by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 261,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 6,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.