West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
West Shore Bank Stock Performance
WSSH stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. West Shore Bank has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.
About West Shore Bank
