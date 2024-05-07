West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

WSSH stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. West Shore Bank has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

