Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.5 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.20-2.27 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $188.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average is $185.43.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.