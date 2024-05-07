Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $206,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

