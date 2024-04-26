American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

