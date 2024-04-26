Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance
ABCB stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 97,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,168. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99.
Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
