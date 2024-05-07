Lincoln National Corp Has $168.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,994,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,865 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $168,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,827. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

