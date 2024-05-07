Substratum Price Up 13.8% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $39.68 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,892.84 or 1.00153248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035932 USD and is up 82.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

