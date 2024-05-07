Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $335,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $358,183,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,427. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.43.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

