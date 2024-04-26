Analysts Set Expectations for Boralex Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.63%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boralex

Boralex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BLX opened at C$27.16 on Friday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.