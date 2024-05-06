EVgo (EVGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. EVgo has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EVgo Price Performance
EVgo stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. EVgo has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo
In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,230 shares of company stock valued at $167,409 in the last 90 days. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
