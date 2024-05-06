Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

