ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $77.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIP. Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,003,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,095,442.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,620 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,466. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

