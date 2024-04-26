StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

