Barclays Lowers Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ADUS stock opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

