Bailard Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,417. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.25 and a 200-day moving average of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

