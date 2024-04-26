Bank of New Hampshire Buys New Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 663,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,650. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

