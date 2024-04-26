Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 31,202 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2,655.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Cameco by 40.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,134. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $52.64.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

