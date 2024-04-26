Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.09. 207,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

