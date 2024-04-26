Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 3.0 %

ORCL stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,691. The firm has a market cap of $325.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

