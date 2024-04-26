Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,775 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 511,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,710,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 203,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

