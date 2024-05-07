Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 2,903 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,379. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

