Bank of New Hampshire Has $3.59 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire owned 0.59% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,989,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOG traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,014. The firm has a market cap of $823.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.41 and a 12 month high of $112.94.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.