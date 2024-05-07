Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Northern Trust by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.66. 867,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,838. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

