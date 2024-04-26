Bfsg LLC Invests $32,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.73. General Electric has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $163.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

