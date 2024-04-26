CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International updated its FY24 guidance to $20.13-20.58 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 20.130-20.580 EPS.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $401.48 on Friday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $293.69 and a 12 month high of $403.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

