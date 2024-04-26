Channing Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 86,111 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,412,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 5,915,468 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51.
iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI India ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.