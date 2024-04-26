Channing Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 235.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMIN traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,228 shares. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $890.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.