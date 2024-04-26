Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Bought by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Vista Energy makes up 1.9% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vista Energy worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 34,563 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 120.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIST. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 348,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,377. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

