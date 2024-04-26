Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.26. 204,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,696. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.58. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

