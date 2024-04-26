CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVB Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

