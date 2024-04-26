FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

FirstCash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Trading Down 13.2 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Stephens raised their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $3,014,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,946,649 shares in the company, valued at $690,405,948.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386 in the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.