Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Methanex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MX opened at C$65.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$50.57 and a 1-year high of C$69.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.3199412 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

