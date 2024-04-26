Florin Court Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for 0.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IBUY traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,805. The company has a market capitalization of $171.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.69. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.