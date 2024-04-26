Florin Court Capital LLP Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 615,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,511. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.