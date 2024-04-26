Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,501. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

