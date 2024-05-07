Sui One Day Volume Reaches $261.73 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Sui has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $261.73 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sui has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,339,196,966 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,339,196,965.7338886 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.11577547 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $280,187,616.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

