Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $236,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 297,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 78,369 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

