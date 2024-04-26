Florin Court Capital LLP Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF makes up 3.0% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $100.06. 14,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.55.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

