iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) is Florin Court Capital LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.21% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 104,607 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

