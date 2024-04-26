First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) is Florin Court Capital LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Florin Court Capital LLP lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 9.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. 213,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,296. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

