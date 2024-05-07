PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $255.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRA Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $996.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $142,193.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

