Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE ATMU opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 482.30% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after buying an additional 710,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,712,000 after acquiring an additional 705,018 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $19,841,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 484,420 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,091,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

