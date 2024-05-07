PLBY Group (PLBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 119.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on PLBY Group

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.