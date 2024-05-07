National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.3 %
NWLI stock opened at $489.80 on Monday. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $258.56 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.71.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
