National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NWLI stock opened at $489.80 on Monday. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $258.56 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,735,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,931,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

