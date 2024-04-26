Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.78. 176,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $498.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $91.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

