Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,035,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,906,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,051,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

