Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs updated its Q2 guidance to $3.40-3.55 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.25-12.73 EPS.

Crocs Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $146.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

